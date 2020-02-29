Rent Calculator
All apartments in Seagoville
Find more places like 3002 Highgate Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Seagoville, TX
/
3002 Highgate Drive
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3002 Highgate Drive
3002 Highgate Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3002 Highgate Drive, Seagoville, TX 75159
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice and clean 2861sf house, 5 beds, 3 baths, 2 living areas, 2 car garage, move in ready. New stove, toilets, and paint January 2020.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3002 Highgate Drive have any available units?
3002 Highgate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Seagoville, TX
.
What amenities does 3002 Highgate Drive have?
Some of 3002 Highgate Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3002 Highgate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3002 Highgate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3002 Highgate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3002 Highgate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Seagoville
.
Does 3002 Highgate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3002 Highgate Drive offers parking.
Does 3002 Highgate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3002 Highgate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3002 Highgate Drive have a pool?
No, 3002 Highgate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3002 Highgate Drive have accessible units?
No, 3002 Highgate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3002 Highgate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3002 Highgate Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3002 Highgate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3002 Highgate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
