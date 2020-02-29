All apartments in Seagoville
Find more places like 3002 Highgate Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seagoville, TX
/
3002 Highgate Drive
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

3002 Highgate Drive

3002 Highgate Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3002 Highgate Drive, Seagoville, TX 75159

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice and clean 2861sf house, 5 beds, 3 baths, 2 living areas, 2 car garage, move in ready. New stove, toilets, and paint January 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3002 Highgate Drive have any available units?
3002 Highgate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seagoville, TX.
What amenities does 3002 Highgate Drive have?
Some of 3002 Highgate Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3002 Highgate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3002 Highgate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3002 Highgate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3002 Highgate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seagoville.
Does 3002 Highgate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3002 Highgate Drive offers parking.
Does 3002 Highgate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3002 Highgate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3002 Highgate Drive have a pool?
No, 3002 Highgate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3002 Highgate Drive have accessible units?
No, 3002 Highgate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3002 Highgate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3002 Highgate Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3002 Highgate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3002 Highgate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBalch Springs, TXForney, TXTerrell, TXRockwall, TXWaxahachie, TXEnnis, TX
Rowlett, TXDeSoto, TXFate, TXSachse, TXDuncanville, TXCedar Hill, TXWylie, TXRoyse City, TXFarmers Branch, TXMidlothian, TXAddison, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District