All apartments in Seagoville
Find more places like 2818 Thistlewood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seagoville, TX
/
2818 Thistlewood Drive
Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:24 PM

2818 Thistlewood Drive

2818 Thistlewood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2818 Thistlewood Drive, Seagoville, TX 75159

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
bathtub
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Two Story, 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 2 Car Garage, Texas Room, Fireplace, Kitchen Island, Formal Dining, Huge Game Room, Garden Tub and Separate Shower with Dual Shower Heads, Large Walk-In Closet in Owner s Suite

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2818 Thistlewood Drive have any available units?
2818 Thistlewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seagoville, TX.
What amenities does 2818 Thistlewood Drive have?
Some of 2818 Thistlewood Drive's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2818 Thistlewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2818 Thistlewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2818 Thistlewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2818 Thistlewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seagoville.
Does 2818 Thistlewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2818 Thistlewood Drive offers parking.
Does 2818 Thistlewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2818 Thistlewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2818 Thistlewood Drive have a pool?
No, 2818 Thistlewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2818 Thistlewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2818 Thistlewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2818 Thistlewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2818 Thistlewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2818 Thistlewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2818 Thistlewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBalch Springs, TXForney, TXTerrell, TXRockwall, TXWaxahachie, TXEnnis, TX
Rowlett, TXDeSoto, TXFate, TXSachse, TXDuncanville, TXCedar Hill, TXWylie, TXRoyse City, TXFarmers Branch, TXMidlothian, TXAddison, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District