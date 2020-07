2809 Us Hwy 175

Amenities

**** SPACIOUS 2BR 1BA TOWN HOUSE ****



NEW WOOD AND CERAMIC TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT HOUSE

LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM/KITCHEN OPEN AREA

6 WALK-IN CLOSETS

ALL SPACIOUS ROOMS

CENTRAL AC/HEATING

FENCED-IN BACK YARD

PARKING IN FRONT * ASSIGNED FOR 2 VEHICLES



** ALL BILLS PAID BUT FOR ELECTRICITY **



located just off N Hwy 175, Seagoville (exit Stark Rd)



NIGHT SECURITY TOWING



SEAGOVILLE SCHOOL BUS PICKS UP ON PROPERTY



UP TO 2 SMALL DOGS WELCOME



CLOSE TO TOWN EAST MALL, WALMART, BROOKSHIRE, HOME DEPOT, POST OFFICE, DOLLAR STORES, TACO BELL, McDonalds, RESTAURANTS AND MORE

WALKER VOUCHER OK

PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT 2 14*3 47 *63 1 0