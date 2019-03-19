All apartments in Seagoville
Find more places like 221 Prentice Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seagoville, TX
/
221 Prentice Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

221 Prentice Drive

221 Prentice Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

221 Prentice Dr, Seagoville, TX 75159

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated 3 bed,2 bath home in Seagoville, TX.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Prentice Drive have any available units?
221 Prentice Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seagoville, TX.
What amenities does 221 Prentice Drive have?
Some of 221 Prentice Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 Prentice Drive currently offering any rent specials?
221 Prentice Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Prentice Drive pet-friendly?
No, 221 Prentice Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seagoville.
Does 221 Prentice Drive offer parking?
Yes, 221 Prentice Drive offers parking.
Does 221 Prentice Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 Prentice Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Prentice Drive have a pool?
No, 221 Prentice Drive does not have a pool.
Does 221 Prentice Drive have accessible units?
No, 221 Prentice Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Prentice Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 Prentice Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 221 Prentice Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 Prentice Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBalch Springs, TXForney, TXTerrell, TXRockwall, TXWaxahachie, TXEnnis, TX
Rowlett, TXDeSoto, TXFate, TXSachse, TXDuncanville, TXCedar Hill, TXWylie, TXRoyse City, TXFarmers Branch, TXMidlothian, TXAddison, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District