Home
/
Seagoville, TX
/
221 Prentice Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
221 Prentice Drive
221 Prentice Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
221 Prentice Dr, Seagoville, TX 75159
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated 3 bed,2 bath home in Seagoville, TX.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 221 Prentice Drive have any available units?
221 Prentice Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Seagoville, TX
.
What amenities does 221 Prentice Drive have?
Some of 221 Prentice Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated.
Amenities section
.
Is 221 Prentice Drive currently offering any rent specials?
221 Prentice Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Prentice Drive pet-friendly?
No, 221 Prentice Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Seagoville
.
Does 221 Prentice Drive offer parking?
Yes, 221 Prentice Drive offers parking.
Does 221 Prentice Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 Prentice Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Prentice Drive have a pool?
No, 221 Prentice Drive does not have a pool.
Does 221 Prentice Drive have accessible units?
No, 221 Prentice Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Prentice Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 Prentice Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 221 Prentice Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 Prentice Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
