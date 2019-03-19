Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1725 Woodhaven Drive
1725 Woodhaven Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1725 Woodhaven Rd, Seagoville, TX 75159
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious traditional 3bd 2bth home in Seagoville. Open living area with wood burning fireplace, ideal kitchen and nice sized backyard.
Look, Love, Lease!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1725 Woodhaven Drive have any available units?
1725 Woodhaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Seagoville, TX
.
What amenities does 1725 Woodhaven Drive have?
Some of 1725 Woodhaven Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1725 Woodhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1725 Woodhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 Woodhaven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1725 Woodhaven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Seagoville
.
Does 1725 Woodhaven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1725 Woodhaven Drive offers parking.
Does 1725 Woodhaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1725 Woodhaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 Woodhaven Drive have a pool?
No, 1725 Woodhaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1725 Woodhaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 1725 Woodhaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 Woodhaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1725 Woodhaven Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1725 Woodhaven Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1725 Woodhaven Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
