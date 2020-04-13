All apartments in Seagoville
Seagoville, TX
1611 Emily Lane
Last updated April 13 2020 at 7:18 PM

1611 Emily Lane

1611 Emely Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1611 Emely Lane, Seagoville, TX 75159

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1611 Emily Lane have any available units?
1611 Emily Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seagoville, TX.
Is 1611 Emily Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1611 Emily Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1611 Emily Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1611 Emily Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1611 Emily Lane offer parking?
No, 1611 Emily Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1611 Emily Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1611 Emily Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1611 Emily Lane have a pool?
No, 1611 Emily Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1611 Emily Lane have accessible units?
No, 1611 Emily Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1611 Emily Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1611 Emily Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1611 Emily Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1611 Emily Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

