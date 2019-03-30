Rent Calculator
Last updated March 30 2019 at 7:40 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1604 Woodhaven Dr
1604 Woodhaven Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1604 Woodhaven Drive, Seagoville, TX 75159
Amenities
dishwasher
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
This property has been spruced up on the inside. Fresh paint. New flooring in living areas and bedrooms. Brand new oven and dishwasher.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1604 Woodhaven Dr have any available units?
1604 Woodhaven Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Seagoville, TX
.
Is 1604 Woodhaven Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1604 Woodhaven Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 Woodhaven Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1604 Woodhaven Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Seagoville
.
Does 1604 Woodhaven Dr offer parking?
No, 1604 Woodhaven Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1604 Woodhaven Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1604 Woodhaven Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 Woodhaven Dr have a pool?
No, 1604 Woodhaven Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1604 Woodhaven Dr have accessible units?
No, 1604 Woodhaven Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 Woodhaven Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1604 Woodhaven Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1604 Woodhaven Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1604 Woodhaven Dr has units with air conditioning.
