All apartments in Seagoville
Find more places like 1430 Julie St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seagoville, TX
/
1430 Julie St
Last updated July 2 2019 at 9:50 AM

1430 Julie St

1430 Julie Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1430 Julie Street, Seagoville, TX 75159

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large home in Seagoville! - Wonderful 5 bedroom home! Spacious home with a wood burning fireplace. A must see! Call to view today!

(RLNE4944766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1430 Julie St have any available units?
1430 Julie St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seagoville, TX.
Is 1430 Julie St currently offering any rent specials?
1430 Julie St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1430 Julie St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1430 Julie St is pet friendly.
Does 1430 Julie St offer parking?
No, 1430 Julie St does not offer parking.
Does 1430 Julie St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1430 Julie St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1430 Julie St have a pool?
No, 1430 Julie St does not have a pool.
Does 1430 Julie St have accessible units?
No, 1430 Julie St does not have accessible units.
Does 1430 Julie St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1430 Julie St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1430 Julie St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1430 Julie St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBalch Springs, TXForney, TXTerrell, TXRockwall, TXWaxahachie, TXEnnis, TX
Rowlett, TXDeSoto, TXFate, TXSachse, TXDuncanville, TXCedar Hill, TXWylie, TXRoyse City, TXFarmers Branch, TXMidlothian, TXAddison, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District