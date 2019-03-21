Rent Calculator
Home
/
Seagoville, TX
/
1418 Julie St
Last updated March 21 2019 at 10:17 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1418 Julie St
1418 Julie Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1418 Julie Street, Seagoville, TX 75159
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Home in like new build condition! - Great home in Seagoville! Like new build condition, quality finishes with upgraded trim, appliances and fixtures throughout.
(RLNE4642633)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1418 Julie St have any available units?
1418 Julie St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Seagoville, TX
.
Is 1418 Julie St currently offering any rent specials?
1418 Julie St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1418 Julie St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1418 Julie St is pet friendly.
Does 1418 Julie St offer parking?
No, 1418 Julie St does not offer parking.
Does 1418 Julie St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1418 Julie St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1418 Julie St have a pool?
No, 1418 Julie St does not have a pool.
Does 1418 Julie St have accessible units?
No, 1418 Julie St does not have accessible units.
Does 1418 Julie St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1418 Julie St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1418 Julie St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1418 Julie St does not have units with air conditioning.
