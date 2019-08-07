All apartments in Seagoville
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:14 AM

1405 Julie St

1405 Julie Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1405 Julie Street, Seagoville, TX 75159

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
4 Bedroom Seagoville Home for Lease!! - Really nice 4 bedroom home with, new carpet, fresh paint and over 2000 sq ft of living space. Bedrooms are split with spacious back yard. Make an appointment to view home today.

(RLNE3702481)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 Julie St have any available units?
1405 Julie St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seagoville, TX.
Is 1405 Julie St currently offering any rent specials?
1405 Julie St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 Julie St pet-friendly?
No, 1405 Julie St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seagoville.
Does 1405 Julie St offer parking?
No, 1405 Julie St does not offer parking.
Does 1405 Julie St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 Julie St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 Julie St have a pool?
No, 1405 Julie St does not have a pool.
Does 1405 Julie St have accessible units?
No, 1405 Julie St does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 Julie St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1405 Julie St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1405 Julie St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1405 Julie St does not have units with air conditioning.

