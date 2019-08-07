4 Bedroom Seagoville Home for Lease!! - Really nice 4 bedroom home with, new carpet, fresh paint and over 2000 sq ft of living space. Bedrooms are split with spacious back yard. Make an appointment to view home today.
(RLNE3702481)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1405 Julie St have any available units?
1405 Julie St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seagoville, TX.
Is 1405 Julie St currently offering any rent specials?
1405 Julie St is not currently offering any rent specials.