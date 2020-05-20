All apartments in Seagoville
Find more places like 1349 Malloy Bridge Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seagoville, TX
/
1349 Malloy Bridge Rd
Last updated May 20 2020 at 12:39 AM

1349 Malloy Bridge Rd

1349 East Malloy Bridge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1349 East Malloy Bridge Road, Seagoville, TX 75159

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1349 Malloy Bridge Rd have any available units?
1349 Malloy Bridge Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seagoville, TX.
Is 1349 Malloy Bridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1349 Malloy Bridge Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1349 Malloy Bridge Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1349 Malloy Bridge Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seagoville.
Does 1349 Malloy Bridge Rd offer parking?
No, 1349 Malloy Bridge Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1349 Malloy Bridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1349 Malloy Bridge Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1349 Malloy Bridge Rd have a pool?
No, 1349 Malloy Bridge Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1349 Malloy Bridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 1349 Malloy Bridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1349 Malloy Bridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1349 Malloy Bridge Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1349 Malloy Bridge Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1349 Malloy Bridge Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBalch Springs, TXForney, TXTerrell, TXRockwall, TXWaxahachie, TXEnnis, TX
Rowlett, TXDeSoto, TXFate, TXSachse, TXDuncanville, TXCedar Hill, TXWylie, TXRoyse City, TXFarmers Branch, TXMidlothian, TXAddison, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District