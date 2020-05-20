Rent Calculator
All apartments in Seagoville
Find more places like 1349 Malloy Bridge Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Seagoville, TX
/
1349 Malloy Bridge Rd
Last updated May 20 2020 at 12:39 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1349 Malloy Bridge Rd
1349 East Malloy Bridge Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1349 East Malloy Bridge Road, Seagoville, TX 75159
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1349 Malloy Bridge Rd have any available units?
1349 Malloy Bridge Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Seagoville, TX
.
Is 1349 Malloy Bridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1349 Malloy Bridge Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1349 Malloy Bridge Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1349 Malloy Bridge Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Seagoville
.
Does 1349 Malloy Bridge Rd offer parking?
No, 1349 Malloy Bridge Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1349 Malloy Bridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1349 Malloy Bridge Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1349 Malloy Bridge Rd have a pool?
No, 1349 Malloy Bridge Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1349 Malloy Bridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 1349 Malloy Bridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1349 Malloy Bridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1349 Malloy Bridge Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1349 Malloy Bridge Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1349 Malloy Bridge Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 4 spaces/unit.
