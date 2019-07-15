Rent Calculator
Home
/
Seagoville, TX
/
1322 Bluffview Drive
Last updated July 15 2019 at 8:02 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1322 Bluffview Drive
1322 Bluffview Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1322 Bluffview Drive, Seagoville, TX 75159
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome located just of Hwy 175 in Seagoville.
*NO PETS*
*NO SMOKING*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1322 Bluffview Drive have any available units?
1322 Bluffview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Seagoville, TX
.
Is 1322 Bluffview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1322 Bluffview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1322 Bluffview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1322 Bluffview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Seagoville
.
Does 1322 Bluffview Drive offer parking?
No, 1322 Bluffview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1322 Bluffview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1322 Bluffview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1322 Bluffview Drive have a pool?
No, 1322 Bluffview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1322 Bluffview Drive have accessible units?
No, 1322 Bluffview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1322 Bluffview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1322 Bluffview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1322 Bluffview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1322 Bluffview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
