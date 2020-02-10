All apartments in Seagoville
Last updated February 10 2020 at 7:30 PM

114 Modene St

114 Modene Street · No Longer Available
Location

114 Modene Street, Seagoville, TX 75159

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Seagoville has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to ensure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

