This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Seagoville has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to ensure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.
Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 114 Modene St have any available units?
114 Modene St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seagoville, TX.
What amenities does 114 Modene St have?
Some of 114 Modene St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 Modene St currently offering any rent specials?
114 Modene St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Modene St pet-friendly?
Yes, 114 Modene St is pet friendly.
Does 114 Modene St offer parking?
Yes, 114 Modene St offers parking.
Does 114 Modene St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 Modene St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Modene St have a pool?
No, 114 Modene St does not have a pool.
Does 114 Modene St have accessible units?
No, 114 Modene St does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Modene St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114 Modene St has units with dishwashers.
Does 114 Modene St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 114 Modene St has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)