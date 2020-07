Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center coffee bar dog park gym pool dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed parking guest parking hot tub internet access

Welcome to Bay Park, where quality and comfort meet. Enjoy such amenities as swimming pool, business center, and on-site laundry. Our on-site management will meet your needs in a friendly enviorment and peaceful living. Currently under interior renovations, upgrades to include Washer/dryer included in every unit. 2 tone paint, New appliances with ice makers, all new upgrades light fixuture and Plumbing fixtures. Every unit has a new Tub & ceramic tile. New wood plank flooring with new carpetingAlong with Granite Counters in selected units. Get in quickly under the current specials. Once you view our community we are confident that you will feel right at home!