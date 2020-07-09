All apartments in Seabrook
Find more places like 4425 Spoonbill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seabrook, TX
/
4425 Spoonbill Drive
Last updated January 7 2020 at 11:47 PM

4425 Spoonbill Drive

4425 Spoonbill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seabrook
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4425 Spoonbill Drive, Seabrook, TX 77586

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4425 Spoonbill Drive have any available units?
4425 Spoonbill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seabrook, TX.
Is 4425 Spoonbill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4425 Spoonbill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4425 Spoonbill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4425 Spoonbill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4425 Spoonbill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4425 Spoonbill Drive offers parking.
Does 4425 Spoonbill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4425 Spoonbill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4425 Spoonbill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4425 Spoonbill Drive has a pool.
Does 4425 Spoonbill Drive have accessible units?
No, 4425 Spoonbill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4425 Spoonbill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4425 Spoonbill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4425 Spoonbill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4425 Spoonbill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bar Harbor Apartments
2601 North Repsdorph Road
Seabrook, TX 77586
Regatta Bay Apartment Homes
2555 Repsdorph Rd
Seabrook, TX 77586
The Towers Seabrook
3300 Towers Blvd
Seabrook, TX 77586
Bay Park
3520 Nasa Pkwy
Seabrook, TX 77586

Similar Pages

Seabrook 1 BedroomsSeabrook 2 Bedrooms
Seabrook Apartments with GymSeabrook Apartments with Parking
Seabrook Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TX
Texas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAngleton, TXClute, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TX
Bellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXFreeport, TXRichwood, TXNassau Bay, TXDayton, TXHitchcock, TXManvel, TXMont Belvieu, TXCrosby, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine