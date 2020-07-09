Rent Calculator
3300 Pebblebrook Drive
3300 Pebblebrook Drive
3300 Pebblebrook Drive
No Longer Available
Location
3300 Pebblebrook Drive, Seabrook, TX 77586
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
SHORT TERM LEASE! 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath condo on 2nd floor, furnished or unfurnished. 2 private balconies and 2 assigned parking spots directly in front of unit. Come see today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3300 Pebblebrook Drive have any available units?
3300 Pebblebrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Seabrook, TX
.
What amenities does 3300 Pebblebrook Drive have?
Some of 3300 Pebblebrook Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3300 Pebblebrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3300 Pebblebrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 Pebblebrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3300 Pebblebrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Seabrook
.
Does 3300 Pebblebrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3300 Pebblebrook Drive offers parking.
Does 3300 Pebblebrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3300 Pebblebrook Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 Pebblebrook Drive have a pool?
No, 3300 Pebblebrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3300 Pebblebrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 3300 Pebblebrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 Pebblebrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3300 Pebblebrook Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3300 Pebblebrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3300 Pebblebrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
