All apartments in Seabrook
Find more places like 2544 Pelican Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seabrook, TX
/
2544 Pelican Drive
Last updated April 6 2020 at 6:20 PM

2544 Pelican Drive

2544 Pelican Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seabrook
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2544 Pelican Drive, Seabrook, TX 77586

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
*Move in by 4/20/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2544 Pelican Drive have any available units?
2544 Pelican Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seabrook, TX.
Is 2544 Pelican Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2544 Pelican Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2544 Pelican Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2544 Pelican Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2544 Pelican Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2544 Pelican Drive offers parking.
Does 2544 Pelican Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2544 Pelican Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2544 Pelican Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2544 Pelican Drive has a pool.
Does 2544 Pelican Drive have accessible units?
No, 2544 Pelican Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2544 Pelican Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2544 Pelican Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2544 Pelican Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2544 Pelican Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Regatta Bay Apartment Homes
2555 Repsdorph Rd
Seabrook, TX 77586
Bar Harbor Apartments
2601 North Repsdorph Road
Seabrook, TX 77586
Bay Park
3520 Nasa Pkwy
Seabrook, TX 77586
The Towers Seabrook
3300 Towers Blvd
Seabrook, TX 77586

Similar Pages

Seabrook 1 BedroomsSeabrook 2 Bedrooms
Seabrook Apartments with GymSeabrook Apartments with Parking
Seabrook Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TX
Texas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAngleton, TXClute, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TX
Bellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXFreeport, TXRichwood, TXNassau Bay, TXDayton, TXHitchcock, TXManvel, TXMont Belvieu, TXCrosby, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine