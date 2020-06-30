1845 Dolphin Dr.

Amenities

- WOW! 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Seabrook & close to the Kemah Boardwalk, ocean, entertainment & parks. Home features tile floors in the main living areas, carpet in all bedrooms & neutral paint throughout. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gorgeous custom cabinets, granite counter tops, & tumbled travertine backsplash! Backyard is fenced & has a spacious storage shed w/ electricity.



Schedule with your agent to view today!



Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.



Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is min $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of app fees due to non-acceptance of pets.



(RLNE4939896)