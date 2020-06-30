All apartments in Seabrook
1832 Dolphin Dr.

1832 Dolphin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1832 Dolphin Drive, Seabrook, TX 77586

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Seabrook features granite countertops tile floors in common areas and carpet in bedrooms. Large backyard and nice open floor plan.

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE3914779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1832 Dolphin Dr. have any available units?
1832 Dolphin Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seabrook, TX.
What amenities does 1832 Dolphin Dr. have?
Some of 1832 Dolphin Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1832 Dolphin Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1832 Dolphin Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1832 Dolphin Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1832 Dolphin Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1832 Dolphin Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1832 Dolphin Dr. offers parking.
Does 1832 Dolphin Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1832 Dolphin Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1832 Dolphin Dr. have a pool?
No, 1832 Dolphin Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1832 Dolphin Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1832 Dolphin Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1832 Dolphin Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1832 Dolphin Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1832 Dolphin Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1832 Dolphin Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

