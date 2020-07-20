953 Schertz Pkwy

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Private end unit with enclosed yard features 2 bdrms upstairs, over-sized master with double vanity sinks & walk-in closet. Home features skylight w/ lots of natural light. Includes dishwasher, stove, refrigerator & W/D connections inside. Tile floors downstairs. Rent includes water and garbage. In desired SCUC school district, close to JBSA Randolph, Ft. Sam, SAMCC, and walking distance to schools, library & YMCA. Owner will negotiate one small pet. No smoking in unit. Bring photo ID with complete app.