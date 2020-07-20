All apartments in Schertz
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:05 AM

828 Maple Dr

828 Maple Drive · No Longer Available
Location

828 Maple Drive, Schertz, TX 78154

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
828 Maple Dr Available 05/12/19 Val Verde - 3 Bedroom, 2 bath home in Val Verde Subdivision in Schertz. Large Backyard!

(RLNE4020264)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 828 Maple Dr have any available units?
828 Maple Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
Is 828 Maple Dr currently offering any rent specials?
828 Maple Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 828 Maple Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 828 Maple Dr is pet friendly.
Does 828 Maple Dr offer parking?
No, 828 Maple Dr does not offer parking.
Does 828 Maple Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 828 Maple Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 828 Maple Dr have a pool?
No, 828 Maple Dr does not have a pool.
Does 828 Maple Dr have accessible units?
No, 828 Maple Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 828 Maple Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 828 Maple Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 828 Maple Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 828 Maple Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
