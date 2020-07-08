Amenities
724 Fountain Gate, Schertz, TX 78108
3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2,300 sq ft
With 2 car garage & upstairs loft
$1625 Monthly Rent
$1625 Security Deposit
$50 Application Fee per Adult over 18
Pets allowed with Pet Fee
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
Monthly income of $5000 or more
Must verify good rental history
No felons or sex offenders
No evictions
No smokers
**Bad Credit is OK with good income + good rent history.
Rent plus Deposit to move-in.
One year Lease with option to renew each year after. READY NOW!!
Please call or text 210.274.5870
(RLNE5786066)