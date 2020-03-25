Rent Calculator
Schertz, TX
/
716 MITCHELL AVE
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:38 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
716 MITCHELL AVE
716 Mitchell Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
716 Mitchell Avenue, Schertz, TX 78154
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute house in Schertz Close to schools and shopping. Interior painting in progress. Should be available for occupancy by the 15th of June.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 716 MITCHELL AVE have any available units?
716 MITCHELL AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Schertz, TX
.
Is 716 MITCHELL AVE currently offering any rent specials?
716 MITCHELL AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 MITCHELL AVE pet-friendly?
No, 716 MITCHELL AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Schertz
.
Does 716 MITCHELL AVE offer parking?
Yes, 716 MITCHELL AVE offers parking.
Does 716 MITCHELL AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 MITCHELL AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 MITCHELL AVE have a pool?
No, 716 MITCHELL AVE does not have a pool.
Does 716 MITCHELL AVE have accessible units?
No, 716 MITCHELL AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 716 MITCHELL AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 716 MITCHELL AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 716 MITCHELL AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 716 MITCHELL AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
