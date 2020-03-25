All apartments in Schertz
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

712-Aero Ave

712 Aero Avenue · No Longer Available
Schertz
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

712 Aero Avenue, Schertz, TX 78154

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Schertz - Nice clean home, in Sought after Schertz, large fenced yard, close to shopping, easy access to major HWYs, Gas stove in up graded kitchen, granite counter tops, laminate flooring.

(RLNE5295071)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712-Aero Ave have any available units?
712-Aero Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
Is 712-Aero Ave currently offering any rent specials?
712-Aero Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712-Aero Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 712-Aero Ave is pet friendly.
Does 712-Aero Ave offer parking?
No, 712-Aero Ave does not offer parking.
Does 712-Aero Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712-Aero Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712-Aero Ave have a pool?
No, 712-Aero Ave does not have a pool.
Does 712-Aero Ave have accessible units?
No, 712-Aero Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 712-Aero Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 712-Aero Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 712-Aero Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 712-Aero Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

