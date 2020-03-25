All apartments in Schertz
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM

608 Maple Dr

608 Maple Drive · No Longer Available
Location

608 Maple Drive, Schertz, TX 78154

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
608 Maple Dr - Schertz, TX 78154

(RLNE5626138)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 Maple Dr have any available units?
608 Maple Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
Is 608 Maple Dr currently offering any rent specials?
608 Maple Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 Maple Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 608 Maple Dr is pet friendly.
Does 608 Maple Dr offer parking?
No, 608 Maple Dr does not offer parking.
Does 608 Maple Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 Maple Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 Maple Dr have a pool?
No, 608 Maple Dr does not have a pool.
Does 608 Maple Dr have accessible units?
No, 608 Maple Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 608 Maple Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 608 Maple Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 608 Maple Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 608 Maple Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

