Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Schertz
Find more places like 608 Maple Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Schertz, TX
/
608 Maple Dr
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
608 Maple Dr
608 Maple Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Schertz
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
608 Maple Drive, Schertz, TX 78154
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
608 Maple Dr - Schertz, TX 78154 -
(RLNE5626138)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 608 Maple Dr have any available units?
608 Maple Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Schertz, TX
.
Is 608 Maple Dr currently offering any rent specials?
608 Maple Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 Maple Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 608 Maple Dr is pet friendly.
Does 608 Maple Dr offer parking?
No, 608 Maple Dr does not offer parking.
Does 608 Maple Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 Maple Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 Maple Dr have a pool?
No, 608 Maple Dr does not have a pool.
Does 608 Maple Dr have accessible units?
No, 608 Maple Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 608 Maple Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 608 Maple Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 608 Maple Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 608 Maple Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Sycamore Creek Apartments
1000 Elbel Rd
Schertz, TX 78154
Similar Pages
Schertz 1 Bedrooms
Schertz 2 Bedrooms
Schertz Apartments with Balcony
Schertz Apartments with Parking
Schertz Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Alamo Heights, TX
Bee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TX
Selma, TX
Leon Valley, TX
Floresville, TX
Barton Creek, TX
Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
Balcones Heights, TX
Windcrest, TX
Bulverde, TX
Kenedy, TX
Castroville, TX
Wimberley, TX
Helotes, TX
Olmos Park, TX
Pleasanton, TX
Cibolo, TX
Canyon Lake, TX
McQueeney, TX
Lakehills, TX
Timberwood Park, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Huston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's University
Austin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas