All apartments in Schertz
Find more places like 512 Curtiss St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Schertz, TX
/
512 Curtiss St
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:20 AM

512 Curtiss St

512 Curtiss St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Schertz
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

512 Curtiss St, Schertz, TX 78154

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Cute duplex in the heart of Schertz. Recent paint and carpet. Close to Randolph AFB and convenient to schools and all amenities. Won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 Curtiss St have any available units?
512 Curtiss St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
Is 512 Curtiss St currently offering any rent specials?
512 Curtiss St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 Curtiss St pet-friendly?
No, 512 Curtiss St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schertz.
Does 512 Curtiss St offer parking?
No, 512 Curtiss St does not offer parking.
Does 512 Curtiss St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 Curtiss St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 Curtiss St have a pool?
No, 512 Curtiss St does not have a pool.
Does 512 Curtiss St have accessible units?
No, 512 Curtiss St does not have accessible units.
Does 512 Curtiss St have units with dishwashers?
No, 512 Curtiss St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 512 Curtiss St have units with air conditioning?
No, 512 Curtiss St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sycamore Creek Apartments
1000 Elbel Rd
Schertz, TX 78154

Similar Pages

Schertz 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSchertz 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Schertz Apartments with BalconiesSchertz Apartments with Gyms
Schertz Studio ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX
Alamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX
Bulverde, TXKenedy, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXMcQueeney, TXCanyon Lake, TXTimberwood Park, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TXKirby, TXPleasanton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District