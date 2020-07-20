Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Schertz
Find more places like 512 Curtiss St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Schertz, TX
/
512 Curtiss St
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:20 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
512 Curtiss St
512 Curtiss St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Schertz
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
512 Curtiss St, Schertz, TX 78154
Amenities
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Cute duplex in the heart of Schertz. Recent paint and carpet. Close to Randolph AFB and convenient to schools and all amenities. Won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 512 Curtiss St have any available units?
512 Curtiss St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Schertz, TX
.
Is 512 Curtiss St currently offering any rent specials?
512 Curtiss St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 Curtiss St pet-friendly?
No, 512 Curtiss St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Schertz
.
Does 512 Curtiss St offer parking?
No, 512 Curtiss St does not offer parking.
Does 512 Curtiss St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 Curtiss St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 Curtiss St have a pool?
No, 512 Curtiss St does not have a pool.
Does 512 Curtiss St have accessible units?
No, 512 Curtiss St does not have accessible units.
Does 512 Curtiss St have units with dishwashers?
No, 512 Curtiss St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 512 Curtiss St have units with air conditioning?
No, 512 Curtiss St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Sycamore Creek Apartments
1000 Elbel Rd
Schertz, TX 78154
Similar Pages
Schertz 2 Bedroom Apartments
Schertz 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Schertz Apartments with Balconies
Schertz Apartments with Gyms
Schertz Studio Apartments
Bexar County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Seguin, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Converse, TX
Alamo Heights, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Bee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TX
Selma, TX
Leon Valley, TX
Floresville, TX
Barton Creek, TX
Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
Balcones Heights, TX
Windcrest, TX
Bulverde, TX
Kenedy, TX
Castroville, TX
Wimberley, TX
McQueeney, TX
Canyon Lake, TX
Timberwood Park, TX
Cibolo, TX
Helotes, TX
Kirby, TX
Pleasanton, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Huston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's University
Texas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District