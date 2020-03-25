All apartments in Schertz
Last updated September 10 2019 at 11:06 AM

5017 CRESTWOOD DR

5017 Crestwood Drive · No Longer Available
Schertz
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

5017 Crestwood Drive, Schertz, TX 78108

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5017 CRESTWOOD DR have any available units?
5017 CRESTWOOD DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
Is 5017 CRESTWOOD DR currently offering any rent specials?
5017 CRESTWOOD DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5017 CRESTWOOD DR pet-friendly?
No, 5017 CRESTWOOD DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schertz.
Does 5017 CRESTWOOD DR offer parking?
Yes, 5017 CRESTWOOD DR offers parking.
Does 5017 CRESTWOOD DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5017 CRESTWOOD DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5017 CRESTWOOD DR have a pool?
No, 5017 CRESTWOOD DR does not have a pool.
Does 5017 CRESTWOOD DR have accessible units?
No, 5017 CRESTWOOD DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5017 CRESTWOOD DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 5017 CRESTWOOD DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5017 CRESTWOOD DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 5017 CRESTWOOD DR does not have units with air conditioning.
