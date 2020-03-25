All apartments in Schertz
Find more places like 4504 Madrone Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Schertz, TX
/
4504 Madrone Dr
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:56 AM

4504 Madrone Dr

4504 Madrone Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Schertz
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

4504 Madrone Drive, Schertz, TX 78154

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
playground
game room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Nicely redone in Gated Forest Ridge ~ NEW PAINT*NEW FLOORING*NICE & CLEAN! This home offers formal liv/din areas, family rm overlooks backyard & boasts fabulous FP. Oversized island kitchen w/ 42in cabinets & gas cooking. Downstairs offers full BR & bath!! 3 spacious bedrooms ~ LG gameroom upstairs, with supersize master w/ xtra office space~sep tub/shower, dual vanity & lg closet too. Great patio deck, shady yard and storage shed. Neighborhood offers pool, playground and walking trails-minutes to RAFB, shopping, schools & IH35.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4504 Madrone Dr have any available units?
4504 Madrone Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
What amenities does 4504 Madrone Dr have?
Some of 4504 Madrone Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4504 Madrone Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4504 Madrone Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4504 Madrone Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4504 Madrone Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schertz.
Does 4504 Madrone Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4504 Madrone Dr offers parking.
Does 4504 Madrone Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4504 Madrone Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4504 Madrone Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4504 Madrone Dr has a pool.
Does 4504 Madrone Dr have accessible units?
No, 4504 Madrone Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4504 Madrone Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4504 Madrone Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4504 Madrone Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4504 Madrone Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sycamore Creek Apartments
1000 Elbel Rd
Schertz, TX 78154

Similar Pages

Schertz 1 BedroomsSchertz 2 Bedrooms
Schertz Apartments with BalconySchertz Apartments with Parking
Schertz Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX
Alamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TX
Kenedy, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TXOlmos Park, TXPleasanton, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas