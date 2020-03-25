All apartments in Schertz
Last updated November 19 2019 at 6:05 AM

4501 BRUSH CREEK DR

4501 Brush Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4501 Brush Creek Drive, Schertz, TX 78154

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One story located in gated community Forest Ridge subdivision! 3 bedroom 2 bath with large family room, located on a corner lot. Easy access to I-35!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4501 BRUSH CREEK DR have any available units?
4501 BRUSH CREEK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
Is 4501 BRUSH CREEK DR currently offering any rent specials?
4501 BRUSH CREEK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4501 BRUSH CREEK DR pet-friendly?
No, 4501 BRUSH CREEK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schertz.
Does 4501 BRUSH CREEK DR offer parking?
Yes, 4501 BRUSH CREEK DR offers parking.
Does 4501 BRUSH CREEK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4501 BRUSH CREEK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4501 BRUSH CREEK DR have a pool?
No, 4501 BRUSH CREEK DR does not have a pool.
Does 4501 BRUSH CREEK DR have accessible units?
No, 4501 BRUSH CREEK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4501 BRUSH CREEK DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 4501 BRUSH CREEK DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4501 BRUSH CREEK DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 4501 BRUSH CREEK DR does not have units with air conditioning.

