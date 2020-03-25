All apartments in Schertz
Find more places like
4128 Whisper Point.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Schertz, TX
/
4128 Whisper Point
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

4128 Whisper Point

4128 Whisper Point · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Schertz
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

4128 Whisper Point, Schertz, TX 78108

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,419 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to

(RLNE5688101)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Sycamore Creek Apartments
1000 Elbel Rd
Schertz, TX 78154
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4128 Whisper Point have any available units?
4128 Whisper Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
Is 4128 Whisper Point currently offering any rent specials?
4128 Whisper Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4128 Whisper Point pet-friendly?
No, 4128 Whisper Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schertz.
Does 4128 Whisper Point offer parking?
No, 4128 Whisper Point does not offer parking.
Does 4128 Whisper Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4128 Whisper Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4128 Whisper Point have a pool?
Yes, 4128 Whisper Point has a pool.
Does 4128 Whisper Point have accessible units?
No, 4128 Whisper Point does not have accessible units.
Does 4128 Whisper Point have units with dishwashers?
No, 4128 Whisper Point does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4128 Whisper Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 4128 Whisper Point does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Schertz 1 BedroomsSchertz 2 BedroomsSchertz Apartments with BalconySchertz Apartments with ParkingSchertz Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXKenedy, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TXOlmos Park, TXPleasanton, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas