Schertz, TX
3917 Wensledale Drive
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:58 AM
3917 Wensledale Drive
3917 Wensledale Drive
No Longer Available
Location
3917 Wensledale Drive, Schertz, TX 78108
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4954367)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3917 Wensledale Drive have any available units?
3917 Wensledale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Schertz, TX
.
Is 3917 Wensledale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3917 Wensledale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3917 Wensledale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3917 Wensledale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3917 Wensledale Drive offer parking?
No, 3917 Wensledale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3917 Wensledale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3917 Wensledale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3917 Wensledale Drive have a pool?
No, 3917 Wensledale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3917 Wensledale Drive have accessible units?
No, 3917 Wensledale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3917 Wensledale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3917 Wensledale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3917 Wensledale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3917 Wensledale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
