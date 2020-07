Amenities

patio / balcony garage game room carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

This Home has a Beautiful Kitchen w/ Island, Plenty of Cabinets and a Huge Walk-In Pantry. REFRIGERATOR STAYS. Large Bedrooms & Game Room Upstairs. Downstairs is Open and Spacious Enough for Entertaining or Just Take it Outside on the Covered Patio & Extended Deck while Enjoying the Large Backyard that Backs to a Green Belt. Garage has Custom Built Cabinets for Plenty of Storage. Home and Carpets Have Been Professionally Cleaned and It's Ready For Immediate Move In.