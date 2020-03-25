Rent Calculator
Last updated June 12 2019 at 11:49 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3632 MEADE ST
3632 Meade Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3632 Meade Street, Schertz, TX 78154
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large home,well kept in gated community. Lots of extras, fridge as is, 3 living areas, lovely covered deck, large walk in closets, pets considered case by case, not to exceed 20 lbs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3632 MEADE ST have any available units?
3632 MEADE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Schertz, TX
.
What amenities does 3632 MEADE ST have?
Some of 3632 MEADE ST's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3632 MEADE ST currently offering any rent specials?
3632 MEADE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3632 MEADE ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 3632 MEADE ST is pet friendly.
Does 3632 MEADE ST offer parking?
Yes, 3632 MEADE ST offers parking.
Does 3632 MEADE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3632 MEADE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3632 MEADE ST have a pool?
No, 3632 MEADE ST does not have a pool.
Does 3632 MEADE ST have accessible units?
No, 3632 MEADE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3632 MEADE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3632 MEADE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3632 MEADE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 3632 MEADE ST does not have units with air conditioning.
