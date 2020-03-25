All apartments in Schertz
Find more places like 3624 ELM CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Schertz, TX
/
3624 ELM CT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3624 ELM CT

3624 Elm Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Schertz
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

3624 Elm Court, Schertz, TX 78108

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
tennis court
$500 off first month's rent (Must move in by 01/31/2019) 55+ Community w/24hr guarded gate entrance/exit. Nice 3 bed/2 full bath w/2 car garage. Master bedroom is downstairs w/garden tub & 2 walk-in closets. New carpet just put in! Appliances include: Stainless steel stove, dishwasher & refrigerator. Minutes from Randolph AFB & The Forum Mall. Amenities: 13,000 sq ft Lodge, Library, Card Room, Exercise Room, Billiards Room, Arts & Crafts Room, Pool, Tennis & Shuffle Board Courts, & RV/Boat Storage area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3624 ELM CT have any available units?
3624 ELM CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
What amenities does 3624 ELM CT have?
Some of 3624 ELM CT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3624 ELM CT currently offering any rent specials?
3624 ELM CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3624 ELM CT pet-friendly?
No, 3624 ELM CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schertz.
Does 3624 ELM CT offer parking?
Yes, 3624 ELM CT does offer parking.
Does 3624 ELM CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3624 ELM CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3624 ELM CT have a pool?
Yes, 3624 ELM CT has a pool.
Does 3624 ELM CT have accessible units?
No, 3624 ELM CT does not have accessible units.
Does 3624 ELM CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3624 ELM CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3624 ELM CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3624 ELM CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sycamore Creek Apartments
1000 Elbel Rd
Schertz, TX 78154

Similar Pages

Schertz 1 BedroomsSchertz 2 Bedrooms
Schertz Apartments with BalconySchertz Apartments with Parking
Schertz Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX
Alamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TX
Kenedy, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TXOlmos Park, TXPleasanton, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas