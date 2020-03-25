3624 ELM CT

Amenities

$500 off first month's rent (Must move in by 01/31/2019) 55+ Community w/24hr guarded gate entrance/exit. Nice 3 bed/2 full bath w/2 car garage. Master bedroom is downstairs w/garden tub & 2 walk-in closets. New carpet just put in! Appliances include: Stainless steel stove, dishwasher & refrigerator. Minutes from Randolph AFB & The Forum Mall. Amenities: 13,000 sq ft Lodge, Library, Card Room, Exercise Room, Billiards Room, Arts & Crafts Room, Pool, Tennis & Shuffle Board Courts, & RV/Boat Storage area.