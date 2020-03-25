All apartments in Schertz
Find more places like 3521 ENCHANTED FARM.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Schertz, TX
/
3521 ENCHANTED FARM
Last updated April 30 2020 at 3:54 AM

3521 ENCHANTED FARM

3521 Enchanted Farm · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Schertz
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

3521 Enchanted Farm, Schertz, TX 78154

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful energy efficient brick home has an open, family-friendly floor plan with tons of upgrades that will delight you. The spacious arched entryway, living room, and formal dining room welcome you with ceramic tiled floors throughout and wood floors in bedrooms. The large kitchen, with island, boasts Corian countertops, gorgeous cabinets, and high quality appliances. The breakfast nook opens into the family room. The study/office could be a 4th bedroom as it does have a closet. Great location!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3521 ENCHANTED FARM have any available units?
3521 ENCHANTED FARM doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
Is 3521 ENCHANTED FARM currently offering any rent specials?
3521 ENCHANTED FARM is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3521 ENCHANTED FARM pet-friendly?
No, 3521 ENCHANTED FARM is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schertz.
Does 3521 ENCHANTED FARM offer parking?
Yes, 3521 ENCHANTED FARM offers parking.
Does 3521 ENCHANTED FARM have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3521 ENCHANTED FARM does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3521 ENCHANTED FARM have a pool?
No, 3521 ENCHANTED FARM does not have a pool.
Does 3521 ENCHANTED FARM have accessible units?
No, 3521 ENCHANTED FARM does not have accessible units.
Does 3521 ENCHANTED FARM have units with dishwashers?
No, 3521 ENCHANTED FARM does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3521 ENCHANTED FARM have units with air conditioning?
No, 3521 ENCHANTED FARM does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sycamore Creek Apartments
1000 Elbel Rd
Schertz, TX 78154

Similar Pages

Schertz 1 BedroomsSchertz 2 Bedrooms
Schertz Apartments with BalconySchertz Apartments with Parking
Schertz Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX
Alamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TX
Kenedy, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TXOlmos Park, TXPleasanton, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas