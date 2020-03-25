3521 ENCHANTED FARM

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated

This beautiful energy efficient brick home has an open, family-friendly floor plan with tons of upgrades that will delight you. The spacious arched entryway, living room, and formal dining room welcome you with ceramic tiled floors throughout and wood floors in bedrooms. The large kitchen, with island, boasts Corian countertops, gorgeous cabinets, and high quality appliances. The breakfast nook opens into the family room. The study/office could be a 4th bedroom as it does have a closet. Great location!!