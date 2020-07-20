All apartments in Schertz
Last updated August 21 2019

3512 Davenport

3512 Davenport · No Longer Available
Location

3512 Davenport, Schertz, TX 78154

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
playground
Updated Single Story in Schertz! - This beautifully updated home is now available in the fabulous Schertz neighborhood of Ashley Place. Home has ceramic tile & vinyl plank throughout. Kitchen has upgraded appliances, granite counter-tops, tile back-splash, updated sink fixture, breakfast bar, & breakfast nook. The master suite is separate & has barn door walk-in closet, full bath with double vanities, & shiplap accent wall. The home features upgraded light fixtures as well. Back yard has mature trees & over-sized patio deck. Don't miss out!

(RLNE5063405)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3512 Davenport have any available units?
3512 Davenport doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
What amenities does 3512 Davenport have?
Some of 3512 Davenport's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3512 Davenport currently offering any rent specials?
3512 Davenport is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3512 Davenport pet-friendly?
Yes, 3512 Davenport is pet friendly.
Does 3512 Davenport offer parking?
No, 3512 Davenport does not offer parking.
Does 3512 Davenport have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3512 Davenport does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3512 Davenport have a pool?
No, 3512 Davenport does not have a pool.
Does 3512 Davenport have accessible units?
No, 3512 Davenport does not have accessible units.
Does 3512 Davenport have units with dishwashers?
No, 3512 Davenport does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3512 Davenport have units with air conditioning?
No, 3512 Davenport does not have units with air conditioning.
