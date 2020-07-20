3512 Davenport

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated Single Story in Schertz! - This beautifully updated home is now available in the fabulous Schertz neighborhood of Ashley Place. Home has ceramic tile & vinyl plank throughout. Kitchen has upgraded appliances, granite counter-tops, tile back-splash, updated sink fixture, breakfast bar, & breakfast nook. The master suite is separate & has barn door walk-in closet, full bath with double vanities, & shiplap accent wall. The home features upgraded light fixtures as well. Back yard has mature trees & over-sized patio deck. Don't miss out!



(RLNE5063405)