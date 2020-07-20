All apartments in Schertz
Find more places like 3441 Meadow Head Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Schertz, TX
/
3441 Meadow Head Dr
Last updated March 3 2020 at 5:13 AM

3441 Meadow Head Dr

3441 Meadow Head Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Schertz
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3441 Meadow Head Dr, Schertz, TX 78108

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NEW PAINT, INSIDE AND OUTSIDE, NEW CERAMIC TILE - ENTIRE HOUSE - NO CARPETING, NEW LIGHT FIXTUES, CEILING FANS, BLINDS, ETC. OVERSIZED BACK PATIO AND STORAGE SHED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3441 Meadow Head Dr have any available units?
3441 Meadow Head Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
What amenities does 3441 Meadow Head Dr have?
Some of 3441 Meadow Head Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3441 Meadow Head Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3441 Meadow Head Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3441 Meadow Head Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3441 Meadow Head Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schertz.
Does 3441 Meadow Head Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3441 Meadow Head Dr offers parking.
Does 3441 Meadow Head Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3441 Meadow Head Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3441 Meadow Head Dr have a pool?
No, 3441 Meadow Head Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3441 Meadow Head Dr have accessible units?
No, 3441 Meadow Head Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3441 Meadow Head Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3441 Meadow Head Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3441 Meadow Head Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3441 Meadow Head Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sycamore Creek Apartments
1000 Elbel Rd
Schertz, TX 78154

Similar Pages

Schertz 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSchertz 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Schertz Apartments with BalconiesSchertz Apartments with Gyms
Schertz Studio ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX
Alamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX
Bulverde, TXKenedy, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXMcQueeney, TXCanyon Lake, TXTimberwood Park, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TXKirby, TXPleasanton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District