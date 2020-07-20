Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Schertz
Find more places like 3441 Meadow Head Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Schertz, TX
/
3441 Meadow Head Dr
Last updated March 3 2020 at 5:13 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3441 Meadow Head Dr
3441 Meadow Head Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Schertz
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
3441 Meadow Head Dr, Schertz, TX 78108
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NEW PAINT, INSIDE AND OUTSIDE, NEW CERAMIC TILE - ENTIRE HOUSE - NO CARPETING, NEW LIGHT FIXTUES, CEILING FANS, BLINDS, ETC. OVERSIZED BACK PATIO AND STORAGE SHED
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3441 Meadow Head Dr have any available units?
3441 Meadow Head Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Schertz, TX
.
What amenities does 3441 Meadow Head Dr have?
Some of 3441 Meadow Head Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3441 Meadow Head Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3441 Meadow Head Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3441 Meadow Head Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3441 Meadow Head Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Schertz
.
Does 3441 Meadow Head Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3441 Meadow Head Dr offers parking.
Does 3441 Meadow Head Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3441 Meadow Head Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3441 Meadow Head Dr have a pool?
No, 3441 Meadow Head Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3441 Meadow Head Dr have accessible units?
No, 3441 Meadow Head Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3441 Meadow Head Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3441 Meadow Head Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3441 Meadow Head Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3441 Meadow Head Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Sycamore Creek Apartments
1000 Elbel Rd
Schertz, TX 78154
Similar Pages
Schertz 2 Bedroom Apartments
Schertz 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Schertz Apartments with Balconies
Schertz Apartments with Gyms
Schertz Studio Apartments
Bexar County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Seguin, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Converse, TX
Alamo Heights, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Bee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TX
Selma, TX
Leon Valley, TX
Floresville, TX
Barton Creek, TX
Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
Balcones Heights, TX
Windcrest, TX
Bulverde, TX
Kenedy, TX
Castroville, TX
Wimberley, TX
McQueeney, TX
Canyon Lake, TX
Timberwood Park, TX
Cibolo, TX
Helotes, TX
Kirby, TX
Pleasanton, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Huston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's University
Texas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District