Last updated April 19 2020 at 10:25 PM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
329 SWIFT MOVE
329 Swift Move
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
329 Swift Move, Schertz, TX 78108
Amenities
patio / balcony
new construction
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
A brand new single level home located on a corner lot in Saratoga neighborhood. Backs onto a walking trail, which leads to the community pool and playground. No pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 329 SWIFT MOVE have any available units?
329 SWIFT MOVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Schertz, TX
.
What amenities does 329 SWIFT MOVE have?
Some of 329 SWIFT MOVE's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 329 SWIFT MOVE currently offering any rent specials?
329 SWIFT MOVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 SWIFT MOVE pet-friendly?
No, 329 SWIFT MOVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Schertz
.
Does 329 SWIFT MOVE offer parking?
Yes, 329 SWIFT MOVE offers parking.
Does 329 SWIFT MOVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 329 SWIFT MOVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 SWIFT MOVE have a pool?
Yes, 329 SWIFT MOVE has a pool.
Does 329 SWIFT MOVE have accessible units?
No, 329 SWIFT MOVE does not have accessible units.
Does 329 SWIFT MOVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 329 SWIFT MOVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 329 SWIFT MOVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 329 SWIFT MOVE does not have units with air conditioning.
