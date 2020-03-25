All apartments in Schertz
Find more places like 329 SWIFT MOVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Schertz, TX
/
329 SWIFT MOVE
Last updated April 19 2020 at 10:25 PM

329 SWIFT MOVE

329 Swift Move · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Schertz
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

329 Swift Move, Schertz, TX 78108

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
A brand new single level home located on a corner lot in Saratoga neighborhood. Backs onto a walking trail, which leads to the community pool and playground. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 329 SWIFT MOVE have any available units?
329 SWIFT MOVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
What amenities does 329 SWIFT MOVE have?
Some of 329 SWIFT MOVE's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 329 SWIFT MOVE currently offering any rent specials?
329 SWIFT MOVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 SWIFT MOVE pet-friendly?
No, 329 SWIFT MOVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schertz.
Does 329 SWIFT MOVE offer parking?
Yes, 329 SWIFT MOVE offers parking.
Does 329 SWIFT MOVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 329 SWIFT MOVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 SWIFT MOVE have a pool?
Yes, 329 SWIFT MOVE has a pool.
Does 329 SWIFT MOVE have accessible units?
No, 329 SWIFT MOVE does not have accessible units.
Does 329 SWIFT MOVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 329 SWIFT MOVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 329 SWIFT MOVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 329 SWIFT MOVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sycamore Creek Apartments
1000 Elbel Rd
Schertz, TX 78154

Similar Pages

Schertz 1 BedroomsSchertz 2 Bedrooms
Schertz Apartments with BalconySchertz Apartments with Parking
Schertz Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX
Alamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TX
Kenedy, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TXOlmos Park, TXPleasanton, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas