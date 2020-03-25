All apartments in Schertz
3104 Half Moon Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

3104 Half Moon Dr

3104 Half Moon Drive · (210) 279-1958
Location

3104 Half Moon Drive, Schertz, TX 78108

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
game room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
3104 Half Moon Dr Available 07/01/20 3104 Half Moon - Corner lot: 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage in 3345 square feet. Family room & and large game room; formal dining and eat-in island kitchen; granite counters & stainless steel appliances; refrigerator included. Master bedroom upstairs w/full bath; includes separate shower and large garden tub w/double vanities. Large master double closet. Extended covered patio. Short drive from Forum Shopping, Randolph & Air Base, SAMMC and Fort Sam Houston military bases. Plenty of space for the whole family.

(RLNE5250395)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3104 Half Moon Dr have any available units?
3104 Half Moon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
What amenities does 3104 Half Moon Dr have?
Some of 3104 Half Moon Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3104 Half Moon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3104 Half Moon Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3104 Half Moon Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3104 Half Moon Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schertz.
Does 3104 Half Moon Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3104 Half Moon Dr does offer parking.
Does 3104 Half Moon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3104 Half Moon Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3104 Half Moon Dr have a pool?
No, 3104 Half Moon Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3104 Half Moon Dr have accessible units?
No, 3104 Half Moon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3104 Half Moon Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3104 Half Moon Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3104 Half Moon Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3104 Half Moon Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
