3036 Pencil Cholla

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities alarm system game room pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

~Warm & inviting, this 4 bedroom home has been immaculately kept by the owners~Living room has high ceilings, new laminate flooring~Chef's kitchen w/new granite countertops, breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, & lots of cabinets & counterspace~Master bedroom down, 3 bedrooms & a gameroom upstairs~Master bath has a double vanity, separate garden tub & shower~Sprinkler system~Neighborhood pool, jogging trails, BBQ pits, pavilion~Great location near Randolph AFB~Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD~Small pets allowed~