Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3036 Pencil Cholla

Location

3036 Pencil Cholla, Schertz, TX 78154

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
alarm system
game room
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
~Warm & inviting, this 4 bedroom home has been immaculately kept by the owners~Living room has high ceilings, new laminate flooring~Chef's kitchen w/new granite countertops, breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, & lots of cabinets & counterspace~Master bedroom down, 3 bedrooms & a gameroom upstairs~Master bath has a double vanity, separate garden tub & shower~Sprinkler system~Neighborhood pool, jogging trails, BBQ pits, pavilion~Great location near Randolph AFB~Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD~Small pets allowed~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3036 Pencil Cholla have any available units?
3036 Pencil Cholla doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
What amenities does 3036 Pencil Cholla have?
Some of 3036 Pencil Cholla's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3036 Pencil Cholla currently offering any rent specials?
3036 Pencil Cholla is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3036 Pencil Cholla pet-friendly?
Yes, 3036 Pencil Cholla is pet friendly.
Does 3036 Pencil Cholla offer parking?
Yes, 3036 Pencil Cholla offers parking.
Does 3036 Pencil Cholla have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3036 Pencil Cholla does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3036 Pencil Cholla have a pool?
Yes, 3036 Pencil Cholla has a pool.
Does 3036 Pencil Cholla have accessible units?
No, 3036 Pencil Cholla does not have accessible units.
Does 3036 Pencil Cholla have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3036 Pencil Cholla has units with dishwashers.
Does 3036 Pencil Cholla have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3036 Pencil Cholla has units with air conditioning.
