301 BEVERLY DR
Last updated April 27 2019 at 5:43 PM

301 BEVERLY DR

301 Beverly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

301 Beverly Drive, Schertz, TX 78154

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready for immediate move in with qualified tenant. 3 br split plan. Cyclone fenced back yard with alley access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

