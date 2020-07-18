2620 WAR ADMIRAL

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Well maintained home featuring an excellent floor plan** 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath located in popular Belmont Park. Open floor plan, high ceilings, large kitchen with granite counter tops, beautiful cabinets and stainless steel appliances, Tile flooring. Study with french doors near entrance. All bedrooms upstairs with large game room. Master has walk-in closets, double vanities, garden tub. The garage is finished. Sprinkler System. Pool, park, walking/jogging trails within walking distance. Great Schools!