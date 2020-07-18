All apartments in Schertz
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:30 AM

2620 WAR ADMIRAL

2620 War Admiral · No Longer Available
Location

2620 War Admiral, Schertz, TX 78108

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Well maintained home featuring an excellent floor plan** 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath located in popular Belmont Park. Open floor plan, high ceilings, large kitchen with granite counter tops, beautiful cabinets and stainless steel appliances, Tile flooring. Study with french doors near entrance. All bedrooms upstairs with large game room. Master has walk-in closets, double vanities, garden tub. The garage is finished. Sprinkler System. Pool, park, walking/jogging trails within walking distance. Great Schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2620 WAR ADMIRAL have any available units?
2620 WAR ADMIRAL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
What amenities does 2620 WAR ADMIRAL have?
Some of 2620 WAR ADMIRAL's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2620 WAR ADMIRAL currently offering any rent specials?
2620 WAR ADMIRAL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2620 WAR ADMIRAL pet-friendly?
No, 2620 WAR ADMIRAL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schertz.
Does 2620 WAR ADMIRAL offer parking?
Yes, 2620 WAR ADMIRAL offers parking.
Does 2620 WAR ADMIRAL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2620 WAR ADMIRAL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2620 WAR ADMIRAL have a pool?
Yes, 2620 WAR ADMIRAL has a pool.
Does 2620 WAR ADMIRAL have accessible units?
No, 2620 WAR ADMIRAL does not have accessible units.
Does 2620 WAR ADMIRAL have units with dishwashers?
No, 2620 WAR ADMIRAL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2620 WAR ADMIRAL have units with air conditioning?
No, 2620 WAR ADMIRAL does not have units with air conditioning.
