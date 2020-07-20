Rent Calculator
Schertz, TX
/
2620 Kline Circle
Last updated January 22 2020 at 5:15 AM
2620 Kline Circle
2620 Kline Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
2620 Kline Circle, Schertz, TX 78154
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
MASTER BEDROOM IS DOWNSTAIRS, OTHER BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS. INTERIOR PAINTING AND CARPETING IS TWO YEARS OLD. WOOD LOOKING VINYL FLOOR DOWNSTAIRS. PETS CONSIDERED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2620 Kline Circle have any available units?
2620 Kline Circle doesn't have any available units at this time.
Schertz, TX
.
What amenities does 2620 Kline Circle have?
Some of 2620 Kline Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2620 Kline Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2620 Kline Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2620 Kline Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2620 Kline Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2620 Kline Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2620 Kline Circle offers parking.
Does 2620 Kline Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2620 Kline Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2620 Kline Circle have a pool?
No, 2620 Kline Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2620 Kline Circle have accessible units?
No, 2620 Kline Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2620 Kline Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2620 Kline Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2620 Kline Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2620 Kline Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
