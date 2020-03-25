Rent Calculator
All apartments in Schertz
Find more places like 2531 CHASEFIELD DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Schertz, TX
/
2531 CHASEFIELD DR
Last updated February 12 2020 at 5:07 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2531 CHASEFIELD DR
2531 Chasefield Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2531 Chasefield Drive, Schertz, TX 78154
Amenities
garage
playground
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
One story home in great location close to Randolph, I 35 and 1604. Open Floor plan, high ceilings, new carpet and island kitchen with bay window. Neighborhood playground.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2531 CHASEFIELD DR have any available units?
2531 CHASEFIELD DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Schertz, TX
.
Is 2531 CHASEFIELD DR currently offering any rent specials?
2531 CHASEFIELD DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2531 CHASEFIELD DR pet-friendly?
No, 2531 CHASEFIELD DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Schertz
.
Does 2531 CHASEFIELD DR offer parking?
Yes, 2531 CHASEFIELD DR offers parking.
Does 2531 CHASEFIELD DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2531 CHASEFIELD DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2531 CHASEFIELD DR have a pool?
No, 2531 CHASEFIELD DR does not have a pool.
Does 2531 CHASEFIELD DR have accessible units?
No, 2531 CHASEFIELD DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2531 CHASEFIELD DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2531 CHASEFIELD DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2531 CHASEFIELD DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2531 CHASEFIELD DR does not have units with air conditioning.
