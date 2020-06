Amenities

Gorgeous 2 story home in Belmont Park. Well maintained rental in Belmont Park. Upgrades include stainless steel appliances with a refrigerator that will convey, 2' faux wood blinds, ceramic tile, and much more. French doors to the master bedroom will reveal a big walk-in closet and garden tub/separate shower/double vanity in the bathroom. Home is within walking distance to the community pool and playground. It will be a pleasure to show your clients.