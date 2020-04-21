Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Schertz
Find more places like 2513 WAR ADMIRAL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Schertz, TX
/
2513 WAR ADMIRAL
Last updated June 21 2019 at 6:24 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2513 WAR ADMIRAL
2513 War Admiral
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Schertz
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
2513 War Admiral, Schertz, TX 78108
Amenities
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Great location. Very convenient. Subdivision has playground swimming pool. Large master bedroom and bath. Master bath features a double vanity. Will not last long. Easy access off IH 35 North.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2513 WAR ADMIRAL have any available units?
2513 WAR ADMIRAL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Schertz, TX
.
Is 2513 WAR ADMIRAL currently offering any rent specials?
2513 WAR ADMIRAL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2513 WAR ADMIRAL pet-friendly?
No, 2513 WAR ADMIRAL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Schertz
.
Does 2513 WAR ADMIRAL offer parking?
Yes, 2513 WAR ADMIRAL offers parking.
Does 2513 WAR ADMIRAL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2513 WAR ADMIRAL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2513 WAR ADMIRAL have a pool?
Yes, 2513 WAR ADMIRAL has a pool.
Does 2513 WAR ADMIRAL have accessible units?
No, 2513 WAR ADMIRAL does not have accessible units.
Does 2513 WAR ADMIRAL have units with dishwashers?
No, 2513 WAR ADMIRAL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2513 WAR ADMIRAL have units with air conditioning?
No, 2513 WAR ADMIRAL does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Sycamore Creek Apartments
1000 Elbel Rd
Schertz, TX 78154
Similar Pages
Schertz 1 Bedrooms
Schertz 2 Bedrooms
Schertz Apartments with Balcony
Schertz Apartments with Parking
Schertz Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Alamo Heights, TX
Bee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TX
Selma, TX
Leon Valley, TX
Floresville, TX
Barton Creek, TX
Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
Balcones Heights, TX
Windcrest, TX
Bulverde, TX
Kenedy, TX
Castroville, TX
Wimberley, TX
Helotes, TX
Olmos Park, TX
Pleasanton, TX
Cibolo, TX
Canyon Lake, TX
McQueeney, TX
Lakehills, TX
Timberwood Park, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Huston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's University
Austin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas