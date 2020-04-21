All apartments in Schertz
Find more places like 2513 WAR ADMIRAL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Schertz, TX
/
2513 WAR ADMIRAL
Last updated June 21 2019 at 6:24 AM

2513 WAR ADMIRAL

2513 War Admiral · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Schertz
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2513 War Admiral, Schertz, TX 78108

Amenities

garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Great location. Very convenient. Subdivision has playground swimming pool. Large master bedroom and bath. Master bath features a double vanity. Will not last long. Easy access off IH 35 North.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2513 WAR ADMIRAL have any available units?
2513 WAR ADMIRAL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
Is 2513 WAR ADMIRAL currently offering any rent specials?
2513 WAR ADMIRAL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2513 WAR ADMIRAL pet-friendly?
No, 2513 WAR ADMIRAL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schertz.
Does 2513 WAR ADMIRAL offer parking?
Yes, 2513 WAR ADMIRAL offers parking.
Does 2513 WAR ADMIRAL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2513 WAR ADMIRAL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2513 WAR ADMIRAL have a pool?
Yes, 2513 WAR ADMIRAL has a pool.
Does 2513 WAR ADMIRAL have accessible units?
No, 2513 WAR ADMIRAL does not have accessible units.
Does 2513 WAR ADMIRAL have units with dishwashers?
No, 2513 WAR ADMIRAL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2513 WAR ADMIRAL have units with air conditioning?
No, 2513 WAR ADMIRAL does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sycamore Creek Apartments
1000 Elbel Rd
Schertz, TX 78154

Similar Pages

Schertz 1 BedroomsSchertz 2 Bedrooms
Schertz Apartments with BalconySchertz Apartments with Parking
Schertz Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX
Alamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TX
Kenedy, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TXOlmos Park, TXPleasanton, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas