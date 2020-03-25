Single wide mobile home in the Schertz School District. You will be close to Schertz Parkway on Maske Road. This home has a wooden deck, separate storage area, Master Bedroom is separated from the other bedrooms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2121 Windy Point have any available units?
2121 Windy Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
Is 2121 Windy Point currently offering any rent specials?
2121 Windy Point isn't currently offering any rent specials.