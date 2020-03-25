All apartments in Schertz
2121 Windy Point

2121 Windy Pt · No Longer Available
Location

2121 Windy Pt, Schertz, TX 78154

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Single wide mobile home in the Schertz School District. You will be close to Schertz Parkway on Maske Road. This home has a wooden deck, separate storage area, Master Bedroom is separated from the other bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2121 Windy Point have any available units?
2121 Windy Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
Is 2121 Windy Point currently offering any rent specials?
2121 Windy Point isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2121 Windy Point pet-friendly?
No, 2121 Windy Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schertz.
Does 2121 Windy Point offer parking?
No, 2121 Windy Point does not offer parking.
Does 2121 Windy Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2121 Windy Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2121 Windy Point have a pool?
No, 2121 Windy Point does not have a pool.
Does 2121 Windy Point have accessible units?
No, 2121 Windy Point does not have accessible units.
Does 2121 Windy Point have units with dishwashers?
No, 2121 Windy Point does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2121 Windy Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 2121 Windy Point does not have units with air conditioning.
