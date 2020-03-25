All apartments in Schertz
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM

16906 DANCING AVA #2

16906 Dancing Ava · No Longer Available
Location

16906 Dancing Ava, Schertz, TX 78154

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
16906 Dancing Ava #2, Selma, TX 78154 - Be the first to live in this brand new townhouse located in the Northeast area, minutes from Ft Sam Houston & Randolph AFB. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a 1 car garage. Tray ceilings with crown molding in the living room. Granite countertops and all black appliances in kitchen. Nice privacy fenced backyard. Ceramic tile on the first floor with carpet upstairs. Please verify schools if important. Tenant must enroll in the A/C Filter Replacement Program. Cost is $125.00 every 6 months. Photos are of a similar unit.

Please go to https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mu6CyH9KycqyXOCvF3tkuVdAqFcNbbmX/view?usp=sharing to review Screening Criteria and Application Addenda before applying.

(RLNE5171097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16906 DANCING AVA #2 have any available units?
16906 DANCING AVA #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
What amenities does 16906 DANCING AVA #2 have?
Some of 16906 DANCING AVA #2's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16906 DANCING AVA #2 currently offering any rent specials?
16906 DANCING AVA #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16906 DANCING AVA #2 pet-friendly?
No, 16906 DANCING AVA #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schertz.
Does 16906 DANCING AVA #2 offer parking?
Yes, 16906 DANCING AVA #2 offers parking.
Does 16906 DANCING AVA #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16906 DANCING AVA #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16906 DANCING AVA #2 have a pool?
No, 16906 DANCING AVA #2 does not have a pool.
Does 16906 DANCING AVA #2 have accessible units?
No, 16906 DANCING AVA #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 16906 DANCING AVA #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 16906 DANCING AVA #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16906 DANCING AVA #2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16906 DANCING AVA #2 has units with air conditioning.

