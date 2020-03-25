Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garage air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

16906 Dancing Ava #2, Selma, TX 78154 - Be the first to live in this brand new townhouse located in the Northeast area, minutes from Ft Sam Houston & Randolph AFB. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a 1 car garage. Tray ceilings with crown molding in the living room. Granite countertops and all black appliances in kitchen. Nice privacy fenced backyard. Ceramic tile on the first floor with carpet upstairs. Please verify schools if important. Tenant must enroll in the A/C Filter Replacement Program. Cost is $125.00 every 6 months. Photos are of a similar unit.



Please go to https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mu6CyH9KycqyXOCvF3tkuVdAqFcNbbmX/view?usp=sharing to review Screening Criteria and Application Addenda before applying.



