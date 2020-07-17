1216 Spicewood

Amenities
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Schertz. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: electricity, heat, air conditioning and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 15th 2020. $1,500/month rent. $1,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.