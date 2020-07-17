All apartments in Schertz
Last updated June 28 2020 at 7:03 AM

1216 Spicewood

1216 Spicewood · (210) 601-4983
Location

1216 Spicewood, Schertz, TX 78154

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Schertz. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: electricity, heat, air conditioning and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 15th 2020. $1,500/month rent. $1,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1216 Spicewood have any available units?
1216 Spicewood has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1216 Spicewood have?
Some of 1216 Spicewood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1216 Spicewood currently offering any rent specials?
1216 Spicewood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 Spicewood pet-friendly?
Yes, 1216 Spicewood is pet friendly.
Does 1216 Spicewood offer parking?
Yes, 1216 Spicewood offers parking.
Does 1216 Spicewood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1216 Spicewood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 Spicewood have a pool?
No, 1216 Spicewood does not have a pool.
Does 1216 Spicewood have accessible units?
No, 1216 Spicewood does not have accessible units.
Does 1216 Spicewood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1216 Spicewood has units with dishwashers.
Does 1216 Spicewood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1216 Spicewood has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1216 Spicewood?
