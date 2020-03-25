120 PATRICK HENRY DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful move in ready remodeled home! New roof,new windows,new flooring,new kitchen & baths,new water heater,new furnace,new interior paint!! Large living area w/high ceilings & a beautiful fireplace,separate dining room. Enjoy the extra large florida room for additional entertaining. Kitchen offers granite counter tops w/ new stainless appliances & cabinets. Oversize master bedroom features a luxury en suite w/ a double vanity,extra large walk in shower, walk in closet. Step outside to a fully cover back patio, large yard & workshop! Location is great, easy access to IH-35, Loop 1604, shopping & entertainment.This house won't last long!