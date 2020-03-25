All apartments in Schertz
Find more places like 120 PATRICK HENRY DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Schertz, TX
/
120 PATRICK HENRY DR
Last updated May 8 2020 at 5:06 AM

120 PATRICK HENRY DR

120 Patrick Henry · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Schertz
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

120 Patrick Henry, Schertz, TX 78154

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful move in ready remodeled home! New roof,new windows,new flooring,new kitchen & baths,new water heater,new furnace,new interior paint!! Large living area w/high ceilings & a beautiful fireplace,separate dining room. Enjoy the extra large florida room for additional entertaining. Kitchen offers granite counter tops w/ new stainless appliances & cabinets. Oversize master bedroom features a luxury en suite w/ a double vanity,extra large walk in shower, walk in closet. Step outside to a fully cover back patio, large yard & workshop! Location is great, easy access to IH-35, Loop 1604, shopping & entertainment.This house won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 PATRICK HENRY DR have any available units?
120 PATRICK HENRY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
What amenities does 120 PATRICK HENRY DR have?
Some of 120 PATRICK HENRY DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 PATRICK HENRY DR currently offering any rent specials?
120 PATRICK HENRY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 PATRICK HENRY DR pet-friendly?
No, 120 PATRICK HENRY DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schertz.
Does 120 PATRICK HENRY DR offer parking?
Yes, 120 PATRICK HENRY DR offers parking.
Does 120 PATRICK HENRY DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 PATRICK HENRY DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 PATRICK HENRY DR have a pool?
No, 120 PATRICK HENRY DR does not have a pool.
Does 120 PATRICK HENRY DR have accessible units?
No, 120 PATRICK HENRY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 120 PATRICK HENRY DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 PATRICK HENRY DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 PATRICK HENRY DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 PATRICK HENRY DR does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sycamore Creek Apartments
1000 Elbel Rd
Schertz, TX 78154

Similar Pages

Schertz 1 BedroomsSchertz 2 Bedrooms
Schertz Apartments with BalconySchertz Apartments with Parking
Schertz Studio ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX
Alamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TX
Kenedy, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TXOlmos Park, TXPleasanton, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas